TODAY |

British singer Ellie Goulding weds art dealer boyfriend in lavish ceremony

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
UK and Europe

British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding has married art dealer Caspar Jopling in a lavish ceremony with pals Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller in attendance.

The two tied the knot today in Yorkshire, England, at the gothic York Minster Cathedral.

The 32-year-old Goulding was wearing a white custom Chloe gown. She pulled up in a flower-adorned blue Volkswagen minivan to cheers with her long veil over her face. Her attendants struggled with wind as they wrangled the high-neck, long-sleeve dress.

Newly married Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling. Source: Associated Press
Ellie Goulding arrives at York Minster, York, England, for her wedding. Source: Associated Press

Goulding and the 27-year-old Jopling, who has family ties to the area, were engaged last year.

Well-wishers lined the street leading to the cathedral as guests arrived. Among other celebrities on hand: Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Newly married Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling leave York Minster after their wedding. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Why are we giving jobs to second-rate Kiwis?' - Alan Jones takes aim at Kiwis in Australian rugby
2
'Any takers?' Issac Luke posts public address to NRL clubs in search for new home with Warriors deal ending
3
One dead, another critical after high-speed police pursuit in Whakatane
4
Christchurch couple questioned after family of five found dead in Fiji
5
Government announces Cancer Control Agency and $60 million PHARMAC funding boost
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:29

Backlash grows over Boris Johnson's suspension of UK Parliament, in bid to pass no-deal Brexit
00:53

Four countries lose 'measles free' status as Europe sees 'dramatic resurgence' of the disease

Singer Troye Sivan blasts Kiwi magazine for 'wildly invasive' question about his sex life
02:05

British couple unearth thousands of coins from 1066 worth up to $10 million