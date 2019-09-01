British singer Ellie Goulding weds art dealer boyfriend in lavish ceremony

British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding has married art dealer Caspar Jopling in a lavish ceremony with pals Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller in attendance.

The two tied the knot today in Yorkshire, England, at the gothic York Minster Cathedral.

The 32-year-old Goulding was wearing a white custom Chloe gown. She pulled up in a flower-adorned blue Volkswagen minivan to cheers with her long veil over her face. Her attendants struggled with wind as they wrangled the high-neck, long-sleeve dress.

Newly married Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling. Source: Associated Press

Ellie Goulding arrives at York Minster, York, England, for her wedding. Source: Associated Press

Goulding and the 27-year-old Jopling, who has family ties to the area, were engaged last year.