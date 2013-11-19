British singer 'deeply sorry' for throwing birthday party under lockdown

British singer Rita Ora has issued an apology for breaking lockdown rules by inviting 30 friends to celebrate her 30th birthday in London.

Rita Ora Source: Bang Showbiz

In a statement posted on Instagram, the pop star said she made a "spur of the moment decision" with the "misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK".

She said she was deeply sorry and embarrassed.

"This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility."

Police said they were called to investigate a potential breach of lockdown restrictions at a restaurant in Notting Hill in West London over the weekend.

Downing Street has also weighed in, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesperson stating "throughout the pandemic we've been clear that it's vital for everyone to abide by the rules in order to suppress the virus and reduce the transmission".

"It's important that everybody in society sets an example by following the rules – that is for every member of the public including celebrities."

Lockdown restrictions in England do not lift until Wednesday but the country will return to a tier system dependent on the area.