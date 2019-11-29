TODAY |

British rapper Stormzy announces New Zealand shows next year

Source:  1 NEWS

British artist Stormzy is returning to New Zealand next year with two shows.

Stormzy announces New Zealand tour. Source: Supplied

The London rapper and grime star will be touring in May with shows in both Auckland and Wellington.

He'll be touring his latest album, Heavy is the Head, which comes out December 13 and features a number of popular artists in their own right, including much-loved Ed Sheeran. 

Stormzy's return follows a sold-out tour here in 2017. 

Tickets for both shows go on sale next Friday at 9am.

Entertainment
Music
