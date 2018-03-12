 

British pop sensation Ed Sheeran speaks with Anika Moa

Seven Sharp

Sheeran will perform in New Zealand later this month.
00:17
1
We are all used to seeing flood rescues but none quite like this!

Watch: Giant spider rescued from Queensland floodwaters by brave local

2

Where will it hit? Out-of-control Chinese space station's impact zone 'nailed down'

3

Driver dies in collision with cattle truck near Rotorua

01:28
4
The incident is being investigated by the Labour Party.

Jacinda Ardern 'very disturbed' about allegations of sexual misconduct at Labour Party youth camp

5
Carmen Yanko.

Children left 'reeling from senseless tragedy' after losing their mum in police pursuit crash

00:45
Moa played Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud to the star. How did he rate her performance?

'Please, please Ed!' Anika Moa serenades Ed Sheeran in hopes of landing support gig

02:02
1 NEWS reporter Jess Cartwright joined the NIWA scientists for the flight.

Scientists take to the air to survey ice and snow of South Island's shrinking glaciers

"It's quite a mad year for glaciers," Glaciologist Trevor Chinn told 1 NEWS.

01:28
Carmen Yanko.

Children left 'reeling from senseless tragedy' after losing their mum in police pursuit crash

Carmen Yanko, 53, died after two men fleeing police crashed their car into hers in the early hours of yesterday morning near Nelson.

00:21
Shop owner's on the North Island's East Coast aren't taking any chances as the bad weather sets in.

Gisborne warned to prepare for high winds and flooding as ex-Cylone Hola moves in

The wild weather will be short-lived as the fast moving cyclone heads out to sea.


 
