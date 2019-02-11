British Oscar winner Olivia Colman hits back at body shaming trolls

Olivia Colman has hit out at people who comment on her talent based on her appearance.

The 45-year-old actress has admitted she used to feel so self-conscious about her appearance when she was growing up but now she's learned to ignore what people say about her body as she's had three children - Finn, 14, Hall, 12, and a little girl aged four - and she looks different now.

Speaking to America's Vogue magazine, she said: "I look up pictures of myself as a teenager, and I think I was gorgeous. But I didn't feel that. All those little comments through those precious years can have long-lasting negative effects.

"You see images of a perfect person and say, 'I can never be that.' Over the years, pounds have gone on, and my body has changed; I've had children. If someone doesn't like me because of the size of my bum, they can f**k off.

"Because I'm quite a nice person to be with, actually.

"Once I was in a steam room and there were these two women, big women, who sat there, hot and sweaty, so beautiful--I felt like they were almost goddesses. I want that confidence."