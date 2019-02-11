TODAY |

British Oscar winner Olivia Colman hits back at body shaming trolls

Bang Showbiz
Olivia Colman has hit out at people who comment on her talent based on her appearance.

The 45-year-old actress has admitted she used to feel so self-conscious about her appearance when she was growing up but now she's learned to ignore what people say about her body as she's had three children - Finn, 14, Hall, 12, and a little girl aged four - and she looks different now.

Speaking to America's Vogue magazine, she said: "I look up pictures of myself as a teenager, and I think I was gorgeous. But I didn't feel that. All those little comments through those precious years can have long-lasting negative effects.

"You see images of a perfect person and say, 'I can never be that.' Over the years, pounds have gone on, and my body has changed; I've had children. If someone doesn't like me because of the size of my bum, they can f**k off.

"Because I'm quite a nice person to be with, actually.

"Once I was in a steam room and there were these two women, big women, who sat there, hot and sweaty, so beautiful--I felt like they were almost goddesses. I want that confidence."

The Crown star - who was raised in Norfolk - lives in South London with her children and her husband Ed Sinclair.

Actress Olivia Colman poses backstage with her Best Actress award for her role in The Favourite. Source: Associated Press
