British celebrity chef Gary Rhodes dies, aged 59

British celebrity chef Gary Rhodes has died at the age of 59 years old, his family confirmed today.

He was the host of TV programme Rhodes Around Britain in the 1990s, also well-known for appearing on cooking shows MasterChef and Hell's Kitchen.

He suddenly fell ill while filming a new series in Dubai, Sky News reports.

"Gary was taken ill very suddenly at home during a break in filming and died a short time afterwards," the show's production company said in a statement to media.

"Production was obviously halted as soon as Gary was taken ill and members of the Rock Oyster Team remain in Dubai to support the family as best they can."

Rhodes died yesterday his family at his side, his family said in a statement.

Fellow celebrity chefs Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay both posted tributes to their colleague online.

Oliver praised Rhodes as a "massive inspiration to me as a young chef" and an "incredible ambassador for British cooking".

Ramsay said he "put British cuisine on the map".

"We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes... Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids," he wrote on Twitter.