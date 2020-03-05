Brit rock band Genesis reunite for first tour in 13 years

British prog rock band Genesis are getting back together after a 13-year hiatus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The band's hit music has been around for more than 50 years.

It was announced yesterday that band members Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, all aged 69, were teaming up for a 2020 reunion tour.

Ill health has previously stopped Collins from drumming, so this tour will see the hitmaker back on lead vocals only.

His 18-year-old son, Nicholas, will take over on drums.

In a BBC interview, Collins said it was a conversation that had been brewing for awhile.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I think we all felt, why not?" he said.

"It sounds a bit of a lame reason just to say why not, but we kind of enjoy it."