Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston announces he fought off Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston today announced he recently fought off Covid-19.

Bryan Cranston Source: Bang Showbiz

The 64-year-old actor said he caught the potentially virus despite taking precautions.

"Hi. About now you’re probably feeling a little tied down, restricting your mobility and like me, you’re tired of this!! Well, I just want to encourage you to have a little more patience," he said in an Instagram post.

"I was pretty strict in adhering to the protocols and still... I contracted the virus.

"Yep. It sounds daunting now that over 150,000 Americans are dead because of it. I was one of the lucky ones. Mild symptoms.

"I count my blessings and urge you to keep wearing the damn mask, keep washing your hands, and stay socially distant. We can prevail - but ONLY if we follow the rules together. Be well - Stay well. BC."

Cranston has starred in numerous TV shows and films, but is best known for his role as Walter White in the cult TV series Breaking Bad.

