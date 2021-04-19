Breakfast's Matty McLean sees Sydney-based brother for first time in 18 months

The opening of the two-way trans-Tasman bubble means there were be plenty of family reunions in both Australia and New Zealand in the coming days.

Breakfast's Matty McLean was lucky enough to have his get-together slightly earlier than many, having travelled to Australia last week to cover the reopening of quarantine-free travel.

While in Sydney he caught up with brother Rob, who he hadn't seen in 18 months.

"I've missed you so much man," Matty said as the pair embraced.