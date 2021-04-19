TODAY |

Breakfast's Matty McLean sees Sydney-based brother for first time in 18 months

Source:  1 NEWS

The opening of the two-way trans-Tasman bubble means there were be plenty of family reunions in both Australia and New Zealand in the coming days.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Breakfast host’s trip to Australia isn’t just work – he got to enjoy his brother Rob’s company as well. Source: Breakfast

Breakfast's Matty McLean was lucky enough to have his get-together slightly earlier than many, having travelled to Australia last week to cover the reopening of quarantine-free travel.

While in Sydney he caught up with brother Rob, who he hadn't seen in 18 months.

"I've missed you so much man," Matty said as the pair embraced. 

Emotion was high as the pair caught up and took in some of the city's best spots. 

