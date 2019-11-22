TODAY |

Breakfast's Matty McLean roused from sleep-in by colleagues after earning TV honour

TVNZ1’s Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean earned himself a well-deserved sleep-in after winning the Woman's Day Television Personality of the Year award last night, but his colleagues weren’t giving up that easily.

After many missed phone calls, the team finally got a hold of him by surprising the presenter at home to talk about his win. With his hair tousled and still in his pyjamas, McLean wandered onto the sidewalk outside his home having just woken up. 

Matty McLean crowned Woman's Day Television Personality of the Year

The presenter said it was a very big night and quipped that the award wasn't going to change him.

“Honestly, it was just an honour to be nominated," he said.

TVNZ also won best live event coverage for the national memorial service following the Christchurch terrorist attack.

"I probably will carry this around with me for at least the next 12 months.

"Thank you so much to everyone who voted as well. It genuinely means a lot. It was very heartwarming last night."

The Breakfast weatherman got out of bed for a catch-up and to talk about his win.
