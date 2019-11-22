Breakfast's Matty McLean roused from sleep-in by colleagues after earning TV honour

TVNZ1’s Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean earned himself a well-deserved sleep-in after winning the Woman's Day Television Personality of the Year award last night, but his colleagues weren’t giving up that easily.

After many missed phone calls, the team finally got a hold of him by surprising the presenter at home to talk about his win. With his hair tousled and still in his pyjamas, McLean wandered onto the sidewalk outside his home having just woken up.

The presenter said it was a very big night and quipped that the award wasn't going to change him.

“Honestly, it was just an honour to be nominated," he said.

"I probably will carry this around with me for at least the next 12 months.