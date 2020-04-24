TODAY |

Breakfast weather segment goes haywire as John Campbell expresses disdain for the Eagles, guitar solos

Source:  1 NEWS

Today's choice of music for Breakfast's weather bulletin failed to meet approval with show co-host John Campbell, who expressed his utter disdain for the Eagles and "guitar solos".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The music choice for this morning’s bulletin didn’t meet with Campbell’s approval, and he wasn’t shy about making his views known. Source: Breakfast

As the team shared weather reading duties, Campbell questioned "what was going on with the music this morning" as Take It To The Limit played.

While Melissa Stokes and Pippa Wetzell appeared to enjoy the tune, Campbell continues to complain about the music, taking aim at some easy-listening radio stations.

After the weather news finished, Wetzell questioned how anyone "could not like the Eagles."

"I can very easily not like the Eagles, I don't like a ballad, I don't like guitar solos," Campbell said. 

"If I never hear Hotel California again it will be too soon. They stab it with their steely knife and they just can't kill the beast.

"What's that song even about?

"If you're going to take acid, if you can't be good, be careful, don't write a song about it, no-one wants to know what your trip was like," he finished, as his fellow presenters cracked up with laughter. 

In 2019, Campbell told Anika Moa he was enjoying a Tyler the Creator and A$AP Rocky collaboration, as well as Frank Ocean.

He's also a fan of Sharon Van Etten.

Entertainment
Music
TVNZ
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:39
Analysis: Simon Bridges' leadership questioned after serious missteps
2
Timelapse graphics show most Kiwis 'behaving themselves' during Level 4 lockdown
3
Universal cash handouts to all New Zealanders among options Government is considering
4
'It was so blatant' - Bizarre moment packages are stolen from Auckland home's doorstep in broad daylight
5
Pilot dies in light plane crash near Carterton
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
03:50

Watch: Bill Napier (Rhys Darby) talks to Seven Sharp about his new comedy show

Broadway star Nick Cordero has leg amputated due to coronavirus complications
03:32

TVNZ premiering new homegrown drama One Lane Bridge

Meghan Markle to give first interview since royal exit