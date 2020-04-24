Breakfast weather segment goes haywire as John Campbell expresses disdain for the Eagles, guitar solos

Today's choice of music for Breakfast's weather bulletin failed to meet approval with show co-host John Campbell, who expressed his utter disdain for the Eagles and "guitar solos".

As the team shared weather reading duties, Campbell questioned "what was going on with the music this morning" as Take It To The Limit played.

While Melissa Stokes and Pippa Wetzell appeared to enjoy the tune, Campbell continues to complain about the music, taking aim at some easy-listening radio stations.

After the weather news finished, Wetzell questioned how anyone "could not like the Eagles."

"I can very easily not like the Eagles, I don't like a ballad, I don't like guitar solos," Campbell said.

"If I never hear Hotel California again it will be too soon. They stab it with their steely knife and they just can't kill the beast.

"What's that song even about?

"If you're going to take acid, if you can't be good, be careful, don't write a song about it, no-one wants to know what your trip was like," he finished, as his fellow presenters cracked up with laughter.

In 2019, Campbell told Anika Moa he was enjoying a Tyler the Creator and A$AP Rocky collaboration, as well as Frank Ocean.