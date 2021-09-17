Breakfast team's funky moves proving a hit on TikTok

The Breakfast team are blowing up on TikTok with their fancy footwork.

Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson, newsreader Jenny Suo and weatherman Matty McLean’s shimmying and swaying are aimed at providing viewers with a bit of fun and laughter during the Level 4 lockdown.

One video showing off the trio's dance moves was viewed nearly 743,000 times.



The team have since garnered more than 41,000 followers and 292,000 likes.