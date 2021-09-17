TODAY |

Breakfast team's funky moves proving a hit on TikTok

Source:  1 NEWS

The Breakfast team are blowing up on TikTok with their fancy footwork.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Their fleet footwork has been going viral on the app. Source: 1 NEWS

Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson, newsreader Jenny Suo and weatherman Matty McLean’s shimmying and swaying are aimed at providing viewers with a bit of fun and laughter during the Level 4 lockdown.

One video showing off the trio's dance moves was viewed nearly 743,000 times.

The team have since garnered more than 41,000 followers and 292,000 likes.

Watch their moves in the video above. To follow the Breakfast team on TikTok, click here.

Entertainment
Television
Media
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Three-year-old twins and seven-year-old killed in Timaru home
2
Neighbours describe hearing 'distressed crying' night of Timaru killings
3
Police seek motorcycles in search for family missing off Waikato coast
4
Thousands report feeling 'light' earthquake in Christchurch
5
Double murder sentencing: Shouts from brother saved sister's life, court told
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Big Lebowski star Jeff Bridges gives cancer update

'That's my brother' - Jennifer Aniston responds to co-star dating rumours

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora sparkle at Met Gala

Lorde arrives at Met Gala in stunning headpiece, white ensemble