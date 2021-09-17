Breakfast team's funky moves proving a hit on TikTok

The Breakfast team are blowing up on TikTok with their fancy footwork.
Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson, newsreader Jenny Suo and weatherman Matty McLean’s shimmying and swaying are aimed at providing viewers with a bit of fun and laughter during the Level 4 lockdown.
One video showing off the trio's dance moves was viewed nearly 743,000 times.
The team have since garnered more than 41,000 followers and 292,000 likes.
Watch their moves in the video above. To follow the Breakfast team on TikTok, click here.