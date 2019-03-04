TODAY |

Breakfast hosts' delight as security guard becomes unlikely star of Eminem concert - 'they're a good dancer'

TVNZ1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt have weighed in after a security guard became the unlikely star of Eminem's show when he performed in Wellington over the weekend.

In a video, a security guard could be seen dancing to Li’l John's Get Low before the US rapper took to the stage to perform for a record-breaking 46,000 fans on Saturday.

"They're a good dancer," Jack said.

Hayley, however, was surprised, adding that she had always thought security guards had to remain stoic at all times.

"I always thought that security guards are kind of like the Queen's guards, you know, that they weren't allowed to move," she said. "Are they all just a bit bored?"

"Maybe the other ones are. They didn't get the memo, eh?" Jack replied.

A security guard has been dubbed a ‘hero’ after she was filmed dancing before the rapper’s arrival on stage. Source: Breakfast
