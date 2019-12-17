TODAY |

Brazil judge orders Netflix to remove film with gay Jesus

Source:  Associated Press

A Brazilian judge today ordered Netflix to stop showing a Christmas special that some called blasphemous for depicting Jesus as a gay man and which prompted a gasoline bomb attack on the satirists behind the programme.

A scene from Netflix' The First Temptation of Christ. Source: Supplied

The ruling by Rio de Janeiro judge Benedicto Abicair responded to a petition by a Brazilian Catholic organisation that argued the "honour of millions of Catholics" was hurt by the airing of “The First Temptation of Christ.” The special was produced by the Rio-based film company Porta dos Fundos, whose headquarters was targeted in the Christmas Eve attack.

Netflix told The Associated Press it would not comment on the ruling.

Porta dos Fundos also declined to comment on the judge’s decision, which contradicted an earlier decision rejecting censorship of the program. The ruling is valid until another court orders otherwise.

Abicair said the program’s withdrawal "is beneficial not only to the Christian community, but to Brazilian society which is mostly Christian."

The ruling comes at a time when some civil groups say far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is waging a "cultural war," cutting funding for arts projects that challenge “Christian values" and inveighing against flamboyant carnival celebrations.

Early on the day before Christmas, a group of hooded men attacked the headquarters of Porta dos Fundos with Molotov cocktails. No one was hurt. A video circulating days later on social media showed three men claiming responsibility for the attack, and said they targeted the Brazilian comedy group.

The First Temptation of Christ depicts Jesus returning home on his 30th birthday and insinuates he is gay. Religious groups bristled at the depiction. Creators of the film have defended it as legitimate freedom of expression.

Entertainment
Internet
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:52
Piers Morgan in Twitter meltdown over Harry and Meghan leaving royal duties - 'Shameless spoiled brats'
2
The new avocado? New Zealand limes top $75 per kilo in some supermarkets
3
Hurricanes never approached Aaron Cruden as Beauden Barrett's replacement
4
'Get past that f****** gut' – England wicketkeeper's foul-mouthed tirade caught by stump mics
5
Boy, 4, injured in Papatoetoe incident in which parents died now in stable condition
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

At least 100 women claim they were coerced to appear in porn videos by company run by two NZ men

Twitter account of former Australia coach Darren Lehmann hacked, sends out barrage of anti-Iran messages

Watch: Pitt continues bromance with Di Caprio in Golden Globe acceptance speech

Hollywood stars send support to Australia during Golden Globe award speeches