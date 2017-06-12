Brave Katy Perry opens up about past suicidal thoughts, depression

Katy Perry has opened up about past suicidal thoughts during an intimate therapy session during a livestream session.

The 31-year-old artist told licensed therapist Siri Sat Nam Singh from cable network Viceland's series The Therapist, that she struggles with her public persona and that in the past she'd had suicidal thoughts.

"I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low, and that depressed," she said.

She talked about the challenge of being her authentic self while promoting her public image.

Perry said she's grateful for the opportunities she has and loves her life but said she's "living under this crazy microscope."

"I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson (her birth name) that I don't even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes -- and like that is a little bit of why I cut my hair, because I really want to be my authentic self," she said.

Perry is currently sporting a new short hairstyle.

Perry has been bravely livestreaming herself over the course of the weekend - filming her life for anyone with an internet connection to see.

She's been doing yoga, hosting dinner parties, sleeping, applying makeup, singing, of course, and in probably the most revealing 60 minutes of the four-day "Katy Perry - Witness World Wide" YouTube event, opened up about past suicidal thoughts during an intimate therapy session.