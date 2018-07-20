 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Entertainment


'Brady Bunch' house for sale for nearly $2.8 million

share

Source:

Associated Press

The home featured in the opening and closing scenes of "The Brady Bunch" is for sale for $US1.885 million  ($NZ2.8 million).

This undated photo provided by Ernie Carswell & Partners shows the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of "The Brady Bunch" in Los Angeles. The home is for sale for $1.885 million. (Anthony Barcelo/Ernie Carswell & Partners via AP)

This undated photo provided by Ernie Carswell & Partners shows the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of "The Brady Bunch" in Los Angeles.

Source: 1 NEWS

Records show George and Violet McCallister bought the two-bedroom, three-bathroom split-level home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles in 1973 for $US61,000.

Real estate agent Ernie Carswell tells the Los Angeles Times the house has been updated and upgraded, but the interior layout does not resemble what was featured on the show, which ran from 1969 to 1974. Interior scenes were shot in a studio.

Carswell says a rock-wall fireplace, wood-paneled walls and floral wallpaper are vintage touches of what homes looked like in the 1970s.

The agent says the home attracts 30 to 50 visitors a day.

The owners died, and their children are selling the property.

Related

Television

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:35
1
Rotorua’s Loreen Shields can feed her family for around $2 a head for dinner.

How to feed a family for around $2 a head for dinner - solo Kiwi mum shares secrets


2
Avocado file image.

Don't squeeze! Has Australia solved the bruised avocado conundrum?

00:26
3
Whyte clearly tried to get under Parker’s skin in their Gloves are off interview.

Watch: Dillian Whyte calls Joseph Parker 'coward' to his face, says he 'let down' NZ and family

00:29
4
Husband and wife team Mary and Tyce were performing their final act when things went awry.

Watch: America's Got Talent judges scream in terror as trapeze stunt goes horribly wrong

00:18
5
Robertson became the latest Kiwi coach to be questioned about the former All Black but he responded in his own unique way.

Watch: Jokester Scott Robertson cracks a funny, teases media when quizzed on Ma'a Nonu speculation

01:45
A union says half its membership has been physically and verbally assaulted on the job, and more needs to be done.

'They started kicking and punching me' - Auckland Transport reviewing safety procedures following increase in attacks on bus drivers

Over the last two years, there have been 36 assaults against AT drivers - a figure the transport service admits is too high.

01:33
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Keep those umbrellas handy as showers and hail cluster in the North Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:33
Over 60 firefighters are battling the Petone blaze which started in a machine cutting fridges.

Watch: Smoke billows from major scrap metal yard blaze in Lower Hutt, significant delays expected

Parkside Road in Petone has been closed with the blaze also causing nearby businesses to be evacuated as a precaution.

04:38
Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.

Watch: Winston Peters looks back at 25 years of New Zealand First with 1 NEWS political editor Jess Mutch

Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.

Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

Tūākau locals said they were shocked at what they believed were racist and classist attitudes.