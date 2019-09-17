TODAY |

Brad Pitt asks astronaut: Who was more believable - George Clooney or me?

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Movies
Space

Brad Pitt, star of the new space movie Ad Astra, had a burning question for a real-life astronaut.

"Who was more believable? Clooney or Pitt?"

In a televised call today, NASA astronaut Nick Hague answered Pitt — "absolutely" — getting a big laugh. Pitt's Hollywood pal George Clooney starred in the 2013 space film Gravity.

Hague and the rest of the International Space Station crew previewed Ad Astra a few weeks ago ahead of its Saturday release in North America.

Pitt portrays an astronaut who travels through the solar system to find his father. The film includes actual NASA shots of the moon and Mars.

"How'd we do? How was our zero-G?" Pitt asked from NASA headquarters in Washington.

"I got to tell you, it was really good," said Hague, six months into his own six-and-a-half-month mission. "The depictions, the settings all as you can tell look very similar to the type of setting I've got around me. I got to imagine it was a lot easier for me to kind of enjoy the zero-G than it was you," he added, flipping in weightlessness.

Pitt noted the movie's spaceship was "a bit cleaner" than the station. After asking about spacewalking and seeing Earth from space, Pitt said, "Most important question: Who controls the jam box?" Answer: The astronauts take turns. With three Americans, two Russians and an Italian on board, the music has an "international flare," Hague said.

The 20-minute chat ended with Pitt sharing, "I can't wait to brag to my kids."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Hollywood actor asked Nick Hague who was more believable as an astronaut in space – Pitt or George Clooney. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Movies
Space
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Sir Rod Stewart beats cancer after secret three year battle

Trump says US will release more oil to 'keep markets well supplied' after attack on Saudi Arabia plant

The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek found dead in NYC apartment

US presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh's impeachment in face of new sexual impropriety allegation