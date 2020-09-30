TODAY |

Borat sequel to be released before US election

Source:  Associated Press

Borat is back. Sacha Baron Cohen has filmed a sequel to his 2006 film Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, that Amazon plans to release before the election.

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen in character as Borat in 2006 Source: Associated Press

The streaming giant confirmed today that it has acquired worldwide rights to the film.

It's reportedly titled: Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.

Reports have steadily accumulated about the project as it was filmed in secret during the pandemic.

In early July, Rudy Giuliani called the police on Cohen after an interview in which Cohen emerged in character.

Giuliani told Page Six: “This guy comes running in wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit. It was a pink bikini, with lace.”

In June, Cohen appeared at a far-right rally in Olympia, Washington, posing as a sponsor of the event. He led the crowd in a racially charged singalong.

Cohen originated the character of Borat Sagdiyev, a fictional Kazakh journalist, on his series Da Ali G Show.

The 2006 film, directed by Larry Charles, grossed $396.8 million worldwide and was nominated for best adapted screenplay.

Entertainment
North America
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
President Trump 'must pay back' over $455 million in next four years
2
Trump and Biden trade insults as first US Presidential debate kicks off - 'Keep yapping, man'
3
Young mum goes from living in a car to building a business and raising a toddler
4
Sir John Kirwan tells upset All Blacks to 'make Christmas up' after quarantine
5
Woman who claims drink was spiked at Wellington bar commended for going to police
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

President Trump 'must pay back' over $455 million in next four years

Disney to make Lion King prequel

Donald Trump to face Joe Biden in highly anticipated US presidential debate

Trump's US Supreme Court nominee linked to group that teaches wives to submit to will of their husbands