Bond villain Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts franchise

Source:  Associated Press

Bond star Mads Mikkelsen is to replace Johnny Depp in J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Source: Getty

Warner Bros announced the news in a press statement released today.

Depp exited the Fantastic Beasts franchise following his failed libel case against The Sun tabloid newspaper for a 2018 article that labeled him a "wife beater".

The actor departed the role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald after the studio requested his resignation.  

The third Fantastic Beasts film is currently in production.

A High Court judge in London ruled the newspaper’s claim was “substantially true”. Source: 1 NEWS

Actor Mikkelsen, 55, was a star in his home country of Denmark when he came to Hollywood's attention in Bond movie Casino Royale, playing Le Chiffre.

He has since starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Dr Strange and TV series Hannibal.

Fantastic Beasts, a prequel franchise spun off from the Harry Potter films, has grossed nearly NZ$2.1 billion between Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in 2016 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018.

Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Source: Supplied

In a ruling made public yesterday, a judge refused Depp permission to appeal against a British court's ruling that he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard.  

Depp can still apply directly to the Court of Appeal.

