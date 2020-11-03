Bond villain Mads Mikkelsen to replace Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts franchise

Bond star Mads Mikkelsen is to replace Johnny Depp in J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Warner Bros announced the news in a press statement released today.

Depp exited the Fantastic Beasts franchise following his failed libel case against The Sun tabloid newspaper for a 2018 article that labeled him a "wife beater".

The actor departed the role of the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald after the studio requested his resignation.

The third Fantastic Beasts film is currently in production.

Actor Mikkelsen, 55, was a star in his home country of Denmark when he came to Hollywood's attention in Bond movie Casino Royale, playing Le Chiffre.

He has since starred in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Dr Strange and TV series Hannibal.

Fantastic Beasts, a prequel franchise spun off from the Harry Potter films, has grossed nearly NZ$2.1 billion between Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them in 2016 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018.

Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Source: Supplied

In a ruling made public yesterday, a judge refused Depp permission to appeal against a British court's ruling that he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard.