Bond actress Tanya Roberts dies following premature announcement of her death

Tanya Roberts has died at the age of 65.

Tanya Roberts. Source: Associated Press

The James Bond actress passed away in Los Angeles on Monday (local time) after her death had been prematurely confirmed by her publicist a day earlier.

The star was best known for her role as Bond girl Stacey Sutton in the 1985 Bond movie A View to a Kill and also appeared in flick such as The Beastmaster and Sheena: Queen of the Jungle.

Tanya's partner Lance O'Brien had previously discovered the star was still alive mid-interview after the premature confirmation of her passing.

Lance - who had been in a relationship with the former Bond girl for nearly two decades – was being interviewed by Inside Edition when he paused to take a phone call from the doctors.

Speaking to the doctors on the phone, Lance said: "Now, you're telling me she's alive? The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team."

Tanya had been in hospital after collapsing on Christmas Eve and Lance had opened up about spending what he thought was his final hours with the star.

He recalled: "When she saw me and I was there, I saw her eyes open. I felt good. I said, 'Hey, her eyes are opening. Her eyes are opening.' They told me that's just a reflex."

Tanya's friend and representative Mike Pingel had previously released a statement expressing his sadness at the star's passing.

He said: "I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don't think she realised how much she meant to them."