Bollywood legend Sridevi mourned by fans in Mumbai

Thousands of grieving fans gathered in Mumbai today to pay respects to Sridevi, the iconic Bollywood actress who drowned accidentally in a Dubai hotel bathtub over the weekend.

A fan of Bollywood actress Sridevi holds her photograph as she waits outside her residence to pay last respects in Mumbai, India.

A fan of Bollywood actress Sridevi holds her photograph as she waits outside her residence to pay last respects in Mumbai, India.

Sridevi's body was flown home late last night in a private plane owned by Anil Ambani, a Mumbai industrialist and entertainment baron.

By early this morning, people had begun lining up along a security fence outside the private club near Sridevi's home where the body had been laid out.

A string of Mercedes and Audis ferried family members, Bollywood stars and VIPs in through another gate, with squadrons of private guards ensuring things stayed under control.

Indian actress Sridevi.

Indian actress Sridevi.

One mourner, a man who gave his name only as Prashant, arrived at about 7 a.m., hours before anyone was to be allowed in.

"No matter how long I have to wait, I will wait," he said, clutching a small bouquet of flowers. "I'll wait until I'm able to pay my respects."

"I saw all her movies," he said, grief clearly visible on his face.

Sridevi's funeral takes place later tonight. Her body will be cremated according to Hindu religious customs.

Sridevi, 54, was in Dubai for a wedding in her extended family when she died Saturday. Investigators in Dubai closed their case yesterday and handed the body to her family.

Condolences have poured in since the death of the actress who redefined the importance of the female lead in India's largely male-dominated film industry.

