Bohemian Rhapsody drive-in movie coming to Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium

Source:  1 NEWS

Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA) has announced plans to convert Mt Smart Stadium into a drive-in theatre for a special event during summer.

A scene from Bohemian Rhapsody

The Stadium, usually reserved for sporting and major music events, will be used for a screening of the Freddy Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.  

Tickets for the screening on January 29 will go on sale tomorrow at midday on Ticketmaster, costing $70 per vehicle or $20 for seating on the grass. 

Queen will perform in the same venue two weeks later, with their newest lead singer, Adam Lambert in their Rhapsody Tour. 

With spaces available for up to 200 cars, fans will be able to park on the field to watch the film on 212mscreen, that is typically reserved for sports games. 

A specific FM radio station will be made, so movie-goers can tune in and listen along through their car radios. 

Those not coming with their car will be able to buy tickets to sit on the grass and bring their own beanbag or picnic blanket.

RFA's spokesperson Scott Couch says they hope experience will open up the opportunity to be continues across their three stadiums, Mt Smart, Western Springs and North Harbour. 

