 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Board recommends Bill Cosby be found a sexually violent predator

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Television
Crime and Justice

Bill Cosby should be classified as a sexually violent predator, according to an assessment issued by Pennsylvania's Sexual Offenders Assessment Board.

A court document filed by the Montgomery County district attorney's office today asks to schedule a hearing on the assessment so a judge can make the final determination of whether the comedian will be classified as sexually violent. No date had been set for the requested hearing as of early today.

The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury deadlocked on the charges. Source: Breakfast

A message left with Cosby's spokesman was not immediately returned today.

The 81-year-old was convicted April 26 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault related to accusations he had drugged and assaulted Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. The weeks-long trial included testimony from five other women who also have accused Cosby of similar sexual misconduct, but the conviction only relates to the allegations from Constand.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, as Constand has done.

Cosby is confined to his home awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for September 24.

He faces up to 10 years in prison.

O'Neill ordered Cosby be outfitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and said he needs permission to leave the home, and only then to visit with lawyers or go to the doctor.

The report, which looks at 14 different areas to determine sexually violent predator status, is not public.

Copies are given to the prosecutor, defence attorney and court before the hearing and the board's assessor will likely testify about how she made the recommendation.

State law already requires Cosby to register as a sex offender because of the sexual nature of the charge he was convicted of.

The sexually violent predator classification would require increased treatment in prison and increased notification of neighbours upon release.

The comedian was today found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Television
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:57
Baker has a habit of always taking a celebratory picture with any title or cup he has won in rugby and sevens.

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
2

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
3

Video: Belgian rider escapes serious injury after horrific crash on Tour de France that saw him fly over rock wall
4

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
5

Video: US baseball fan incorrectly lambasted as 'monster' for 'stealing' kid's ball
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:27
Kiwi body double for Dwayne Johnson, Kelly Mcnaught, says the casting call is a blessing for Māori actors.

The Rock’s body double says Bond film specifically seeking Māori actor is 'huge'
Cigarettes will now be sold in brown packets, but will still feature a health warning.

Wellington dairy owners want tobacco price rises to stop
Australian police officers.

British duo fined for shoving man in dress in Sydney
02:45
Today’s development comes just over a month after the Government knocked back a mega prison plan.

Chance prisoners could be held in police and court cells as numbers behind bars rises
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

Grammy-nominated Demi Lovato rushed to LA hospital after reported heroin overdose

Watch: 3D graphic shows how kauri dieback could spread through mighty Tāne Mahuta, as scientists make breakthrough

Thousands of bank accounts closed due to foreign information sharing law

Charities welcome major supermarket's decision to help tackle 'period poverty'

Tauranga City Council makes offer to purchase properties at failed Bella Vista development