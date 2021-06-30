Blink 182's Mark Hoppus housebound as he battles cancer

Mark Hoppus has been unable to leave the house amid his cancer battle, due to his white blood cell count being too low.

Blink 182 bass player Mark Hoppus. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Blink-182 rocker has been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer for the past three months and gave a health update this week, in which he revealed the treatment had left him feeling like a "poisoned electrified zombie" most days.

Speaking to fans while streaming his game of 'Blinko' on Twitch, he said: “How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday.

“Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better. I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today, so we’ll take it as a win.

“On good days, I go do stuff. I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I’d left my house in like… five days pretty much.

“But this round of chemo I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs.

“I didn’t just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the rest, the past couple of rounds.”

The 49-year-old musician has been obeying doctor's orders and staying at home and not mixing with his friends while his blood count is so low, a common side effect of cancer treatment, as he is more at risk of infection.

He added: “I wanted to go to the Dodgers last night – I can’t. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant – I can’t.

“My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. That’s alright, I’ll take it.”

Mark revealed he is battling the disease last week, but he didn't specify which type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.

In a statement released via Twitter, he wrote: "For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time, I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."

The 'Adam's Song' singer has been showered with love and support since sharing the news, with his bandmate Travis Barker vowing to be there for him "every step of the way".

The 45-year-old drummer said: "Mark is my brother and I love and support him.