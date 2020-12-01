TODAY |

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman remembered on what would have been 44th birthday

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Chadwick Boseman has been remembered on what would have been his 44th birthday.

Source: Bang Showbiz

Marvel has changed the opening credits for Black Panther on Disney+ to honour the late actor, who passed away earlier this year after a secret battle with colon cancer.

Bob Iger wrote on Twitter: "To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts. (sic)"

And many stars rushed to social media to pay tribute to Chadwick.

Common wrote: "Chadwick Boseman would have turned 44 years old today. Happy Birthday King. God Bless You. Thank you for using your gift to bring light to this world. RIP."

Whilst Mark Ruffalo shared a video of Chadwick receiving a cake on the set of a previous movie, captioning the video: "Thinking of your passion, love, and your light today, @ChadwickBoseman. Happy Birthday. Wishing we could time travel back to this moment."

Chadwick died in August after a secret health battle.

A statement released by his family at the time said: "It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. It was the honour of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Entertainment
North America
Movies
