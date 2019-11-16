TODAY |

Black Eyed Peas star complains over 'racist' treatment on Qantas flight

Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am has accused a Qantas flight attendant of being "racist" and "beyond rude" to him during a flight from Brisbane to Sydney.

The rapper was met by police at Sydney Airport today after he clashed with the flight attendant, who he claims was "overly aggressive" to him because he couldn't hear her through his noise-cancelling headphones.

"I'm sorry to say me and my group have experienced they (sic) worse service due to a overly aggressive flight attendant... I don't want to believe she racist. But she has clearly aimed all her frustrations only at the people of colour," he tweeted.

Qantas has been contacted for comment.

Will.I.Am of The Black Eyed Peas performs during RNB Fridays Live 2019 at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne. Source: Getty
