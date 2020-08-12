TODAY |

Bindi Irwin pregnant with first child

Source:  AAP

Bindi Irwin has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell have announced they are expecting. Source: Instagram: Bindi Irwin

The TV star, 22, married Chandler Powell at Queensland's Australia Zoo on March 25, hours before the country banned weddings attended by more than five people.

During the ceremony at the zoo run by the family they lit a candle in memory of Irwin's father Steve Irwin, who was killed by a stingray in September 2006, when she was eight.

She shared the pregnancy news on Instagram, posting a photo of herself and Powell holding up a tiny Australia Zoo uniform.

She wrote: "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting!

"It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you," the post reads.

"We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.

"Your support means the world to us."

Powell commented on the post, writing: "You're going to be the best mother."

