Bindi Irwin looking to televise wedding, hold it at Australia Zoo to honour late dad Steve

Bang Showbiz
Bindi Irwin wants to televise her wedding and have it at Australia Zoo so she can feel closer to her late father Steve Irwin.

The conservationist revealed earlier this week that her boyfriend Chandler Powell had popped the question on her 21st birthday and when they get hitched some time next year, she wants the whole thing to be screened on her show Crikey! It's the Irwins.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "I am wondering that [televising the wedding]. Depends on season three of Crikey! It's the Irwins.

"We are wrapping up filming of season two for the new show, which is wonderful. And Crikey! It's the Irwins has been so special for all of us. So yes, let's put it out there to Animal Planet. Should we do a wedding special? I'm excited to include our engagement on Crikey! It's the Irwins. So be sure to watch out on Animal Planet on season two.

"The new show is coming out in the fall in the United States, so be sure to look out because we're going to have some engagement exclusives on the show.

"And then maybe, following on from that, next year we can have the wedding included as well. That'll be pretty cool, wouldn't it?"

The wildlife campaigner was popped the question by long-time partner Chandler Powell on her 21st birthday. Source: Breakfast

The brunette beauty has already decided that she wants the wedding held at Australia Zoo - which was owned by her father Steve Irwin before he passed in 2006 when a stingray barb shot him through the heart - so she can feel close to her beloved dad.

She explained: "The most important thing is getting married here at Australia Zoo because this is where I feel closest to Dad. So there's going to be a whole lot of planning that goes into the wedding day.

"But for me, at the heart of it all, I want to make sure that my mum is there, my brother is there, and that it's a really close family event and we'll remember Dad, whether it's a clip that we play of Dad or something that just reminds us of him. But, you know, we'll plan it out perfectly. But having the wedding here at Australia Zoo, that's what means the most with my family. It'll be really special."

