Billy Idol to return to NZ as part of Summer Concert Tour

Eighties music icon Billy Idol will be headlining a festival tour through New Zealand this summer, Greenstone Entertainment announced today.

The “White Wedding” performer will be accompanied by fellow former hitmakers George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Anastacia, Creedence Clearwater Revisited and Smash Mouth.

Summer Concert Tour 2020, which will be celebrating its tenth year, will kick off at Gibbston Valley Winery in Queenstown on January 25. Shows in Taupō and Whitianga will follow on January 25 and 26.

The concerts will mark Idol’s first performances in New Zealand since 2015. Prior to that, he hadn’t been to our shores since 1987.

