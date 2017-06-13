Billy Connolly 'flabbergasted' by murals painted in his honour

Breaking News
Scottish comedian Billy Connolly says he's "flabbergasted" to have three giant murals painted on the side of buildings in Glasgow to mark his 75th birthday.
"I'm overjoyed. It's been a brilliant experience being painted by these genius people," Connolly told the BBC on seeing the murals.
"It just takes my breath away. I love it."
The 15 metre murals were created in honour of the comedian by BBC Scotland, Glasgow City County and Art Pistol Projects.
