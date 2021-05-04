Billie Eilish promotes body positivity with new look on cover of British Vogue

Billie Eilish was "really offended" when people praised her for "feeling comfortable in her bigger skin".

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 19-year-old megastar has debuted a new look on the cover of British Vogue magazine - for which she posed in a lingerie-style corset and skirt.

And the Your Power hitmaker has explained that she started wearing baggy clothing because of her insecurities about her body, which were “the initial reason" for her depression when she was "younger".

She admitted: “It made me really offended when people were like, ‘Good for her for feeling comfortable in her bigger skin.

“Jesus Christ?! Good for me? F*** off. The more the internet and the world care about somebody that’s doing something they’re not used to, they put it on such a high pedestal that then it’s even worse.”

The Grammy-winner insisted that women should feel "empowered" whether they show off their skin or hide their body behind oversized clothes.

Speaking to the latest issue of the fashion bible, she said: “Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show your skin, and you’re easy and you’re a s*** and you’re a w****. If I am, then I’m proud.

“Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”

Billie is "taking back that power" and has vowed to wear and do whatever she wants to make herself "feel good".

On wearing a corset while promoting body positivity, she said: “My thing is that I can do whatever I want.