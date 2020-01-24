TODAY |

Bill Murray to reprise iconic role in upcoming Ghostbusters sequel

Source:  1 NEWS

Ghostbusters star Bill Murray is set to return in the upcoming sequel and reprise his original role for the first time in decades.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Ghostbusters sequel is heading to theatres in July 2020. Source: Sony Pictures

The last time he played the character of Peter Venkman was in Ghostbusters II, released in 1989. 

Although Murray made a camo in the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, he played an entirely new character then called Martin Heiss.

He confirmed his return in an interview with Vanity Fair, which reports other iconic cast members Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver are also coming back.

The fact they're "a man down" after the 2014 death of Harold Ramis, who played Egon Spengler, is acknowledged in the story, Murray told Vanity Fair.

Murray praised the new movie's script as having "lots of emotion in it".

"It’s got lots of family in it, with through lines that are really interesting. It’s gonna work," he says

Director and writer Jason Reitman is the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the original two Ghostbusters films.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is due in theatres July 2020.


