Bill Cosby's honorary degrees rescinded by three Maryland universities

The University System of Maryland says three universities in the state are rescinding honorary degrees awarded to comedian and actor Bill Cosby.

The Baltimore Sun reports the System's Board of Regents announced the revocations today.

The board says it received requests to revoke the degrees after Cosby was convicted in April of multiple counts of sexual assault.

The requests were submitted by the University of Baltimore, the University of Maryland, College Park and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

System Chancellor Robert Caret says the revocations send a message that "sexual misconduct will not be tolerated, much less honored.''