TODAY |

Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum for sexual assault

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Crime and Justice
Movies
Television

Bill Cosby says he’s prepared to serve his 10-year maximum sentence for sexual assault rather than show remorse for a crime the comedian says he didn’t commit.

Cosby is serving three to 10 years in a state prison near Philadelphia after a jury last year convicted him of sexually assaulting a Temple University employee in 2004. The 82-year-old says the Pennsylvania parole board is "not going to hear me say that I have remorse". He thinks it’s therefore unlikely he’ll be released early.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The sentencing in the US has been hailed as a landmark moment for the MeToo movement. Source: 1 NEWS

He made the comments in a phone interview today with BlackPressUSA as he appeals his felony conviction and sex offender status.

Legal experts say sex offenders typically must show remorse to be considered for parole.

Cosby is best known for his 1980s-era sitcom, “The Cosby Show.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

A victim said she felt robbed of her youth by the 81-year-old comedian.
More From
Entertainment
North America
Crime and Justice
Movies
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
McCaw, Carter benched as ex-Wales skipper names his best XV
2
Auckland kebab shop owner told off for giving free kebabs to homeless by local business association
3
R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend says singer made her have two abortions at his home
4
Wayne Smith's warning to future All Blacks coach about new rival Dave Rennie - 'He'll take no prisoners'
5
Group of Australian clothing brands slammed over failure to ensure factory workers paid living wage
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Taylor Swift moonwalks past Michael Jackson's record at American Music Awards
00:53

National mulling 'targets and results' system to get cases through courts faster

Man sought after faeces thrown in face of Melbourne bus driver

01:47

Bloomberg news service won't 'investigate' Democrats as namesake founder announces presidential run