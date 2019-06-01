Bill Cosby drops defamation claims against seven accusers

Bill Cosby has dropped his countersuit against seven women who accused him of sexually assaulting them.

Court papers filed today show the four-year defamation case in Massachusetts is now over. Cosby's insurer had settled with the women last month for an undisclosed sum.

The 81-year-old comedian objected to the settlement and vowed to pursue his counterclaims. Spokesman Andrew Wyatt said today that Cosby dropped the case "to focus on other matters."

Cosby is serving a three to 10-year sentence in Pennsylvania for drugging and molesting a different woman in 2004.

The women involved in the defamation case include Tamara Green, Barbara Bowman and Therese Serignese.