Big plans but no follow through leads to lockdown regret for Jeremy Wells

For some people the lockdown has been an opportunity to use the unexpected gift of time to achieve greatness.

Jeremy Wells is one of those wishing he had his time again.

But beyond the eye of the creative storm are those with good intentions that lack follow through, people who talk a good game but rarely deliver, people very much like Jeremy Wells.

While he managed to finish the book War and Peace as part of his reading challenge, the goal of taking the recycling bin up the driveway one million times alluded him.

Mainly because the recycling is done on a bi-weekly basis.

Viewership of Wells' lockdown NZ history show also plummeted due to complaints over historical inaccuracies.

