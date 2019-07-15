'Big change to core character' coming to Shortland Street as winter season kicks off

New Zealand's longest running soap, Shortland Street, will be adding an extra half hour to Monday night episodes from tonight.
The show, which first broadcast on TVNZ 2 on May 25 1992, is adding the extra content for its customary winter season.
Last year Shortland Street aired an extra episode on a Sunday night for its winter season.
This year sees a return to the standard format of an hour-long episode on Mondays.
According to TVNZ 2 programmer, Edward Kindred, fans can look forward to a "big change to a core character on the show."