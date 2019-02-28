TODAY |

Big Bird, Elmo like you've never seen them before in Sesame Street's 50th anniversary fashion photoshoot

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Television

InStyle has teamed up with Sesame Street to celebrate the iconic TV show's 50th anniversary.

In order to create a feature for the magazine's April issue, Sesame Street stars Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and best friends Bert and Ernie were snapped in a variety of designer outfits from fashion A-listers including Marc Jacobs, Anna Sui and Isaac Mizrahi.

A video was released to mark the occasion, as the magazine's editor-in-chief Laura Brown prepared the Muppet gang for their photoshoot.

Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Bert and Ernie were snapped in a variety of designer outfits for InStyle magazine. Source: Associated Press
