TODAY |

Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki a first-time dad following birth of baby boy

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Johnny Galecki has become a father for the first time.

Actor Johnny Galecki and his partner, Alaina Meyer, announced the birth of their son on Instagram today. Source: Instagram / Johnny Galecki

The Big Bang Theory star announced on Instagram today that his partner Alaina Meyer, 22, has given birth to their baby son Avery.

Alongside a photograph of the couple holding their little one's tiny fingers, Galecki captioned it: "With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful Avery into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support. (sic)"

The 44-year-old actor and his partner revealed back in May that they were expecting a baby boy after finding out the sex at their gender reveal party.

Despite being over the moon at the fact he had a son on the way, Galecki previously said he was secretly hoping that Alaina was carrying a daughter for him.

Asked if he had painted his nails bright pink as a hint he knows his partner is carrying a girl, he said: "I get a little bored looking exactly the same way for nine-and-a-half months every year playing Leonard.

"So we wrapped and I threw some blue in my hair, then I got superstitious that I was manifesting a boy, when I kind of prefer a girl... Don't play this tape for my child years from now! So, I painted my nails pink to try to even out the energy there."

Galecki and Ms Meyer announced in identical posts shared on Instagram back six months ago that they were expecting a baby together.

They said: "We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world.

"We ask that you please respect our privacy during this celebratory time for us and our families. There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours."

Entertainment
Television
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:45
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
2
'Black Widow' Helen Milner wins right to have body samples of her murder victim re-tested
3
Israel Folau to receive $8 million in settlement with Rugby Australia - report
4
'I totally refused' - Fatal botched vaccine in Samoa was against parents' wishes, family reveal
5
Paula Bennett and Winston Peters exchange jibes over cannabis
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Elon Musk tells jurors insult provoked 'pedo guy' tweet

Global carbon pollution continues to rise, but not as fast as previous years - study shows

House Intelligence Committee stops short of recommending impeachment for Donald Trump

Kamala Harris drops out of Democratic race to run for US presidency