Big Bang Theory actress vows to sign Muslim registry if Trump creates one

Source:Associated Press
Mayim Bialik says she will register on a Muslim registry if one is created by President Donald Trump.
Actress Mayim Bialik
Source: Associated Press
The Big Bang Theory actress said in a statement "I am prepared to be a peaceful nuisance if our government wants to register our Muslim friends in the country I so love. It's my right and my duty."
Trump has said during his presidential campaign that he is considering a ban on Muslim refugees as well as enforcing a registry database for American Muslims.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news