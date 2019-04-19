Bic Runga to give free Auckland concert in celebration of Tuia 250

Bic Runga is set to take the stage for a free concert as Auckland Council celebrates Tuia 250 this Labour Weekend.

The icon of New Zealand music will be joined by Kiwi music legend Annie Crummer and Hātea Kapa Haka.

In addition, a group of artists travelling from Tahiti will perform for Te Tangi o Te Moana - Sounds of the Sea.

"This show is an important acknowledgement of the achievements of Tupaia who we believe laid the foundations of an unbreakable bond that now exists between Māori and Mā'ohi," group leader Ena Manuireva said.