Bic Runga to give free Auckland concert in celebration of Tuia 250

Bic Runga is set to take the stage for a free concert as Auckland Council celebrates Tuia 250 this Labour Weekend.

The icon of New Zealand music will be joined by Kiwi music legend Annie Crummer and Hātea Kapa Haka.

In addition, a group of artists travelling from Tahiti will perform for Te Tangi o Te Moana - Sounds of the Sea.

The critically acclaimed singer-songwriter grew up in the Garden City but hadn’t been back in 20 years. Source: 1 NEWS

"This show is an important acknowledgement of the achievements of Tupaia who we believe laid the foundations of an unbreakable bond that now exists between Māori and Mā'ohi," group leader Ena Manuireva said.

The event will kick-start on 24 October at Karanga Plaza, Wynyard Quarter, in Auckland's CBD.

The Kiwi singer has released a version of her song Sway in te reo. Source: Breakfast
