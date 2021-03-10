TODAY |

Beyonce voices support for the Duchess of Sussex after Oprah interview

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Beyonce has sent a message of support to the Duchess of Sussex following her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 39-year-old singer - who previously met the Duchess and the Duke of Sussex at the London premiere of The Lion King in July 2019 - has taken to her website to voice her support for the former Suits actress, who admitted in her tell-all interview to having suicidal thoughts after joining the royal family.

Beyonce wrote on her website: "Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Queen issues a four-sentence response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two hour interview, but it “raises more questions than answers,” says 1 NEWS Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua. Source: Breakfast

The award-winning star and her husband Jay Z both met the Duchess in London, and Beyonce famously broke with royal tradition by giving her a hug at the event.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement today insisting that it was taking the Duchess' claims in her interview with Oprah "very seriously".

'I'm done with this' - Piers Morgan quits as Good Morning Britain host, storms off set in Meghan Markle debate

During their sit-down conversation, the Duchess told Oprah that Prince Harry had been asked by an unnamed family member "how dark" their son's skin might be.

In response to the claims, Buckingham Palace said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

Your playlist will load after this ad

US correspondent Anna Burns-Francis and Europe correspondent unpack the reaction from Prince Harry and Meghan's explosive tell-all. Source: Breakfast

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Entertainment
Royalty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Officials say it 'appears snake was found alive' on Auckland construction site
2
Government announces who is next in line for Covid-19 vaccine
3
'Surrounded by empty curry containers' - Robertson pokes fun at Bishop in Parliament, with humorous results
4
'Jacinda, I'm here' - David Seymour announces raft of recommendations for Government's Covid-19 response
5
'I'm done with this' - Piers Morgan quits as Good Morning Britain host, storms off set in Meghan Markle debate
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:46

'I'm done with this' - Piers Morgan quits as Good Morning Britain host, storms off set in Meghan Markle debate
01:08

Queen breaks silence in aftermath of bombshell Prince Harry and Meghan interview

01:05

Prince Charles sidesteps reporter over Prince Harry and Meghan interview

Bachelor NZ: Moses Mackay opens up about 'rough upbringing', drive by shootings