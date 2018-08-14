 

Beyonce honours ailing Aretha Franklin at Detroit concert

Associated Press
Beyonce has dedicated a performance with husband, Jay Z, to the Queen of Soul, drawing a thunderous roar from Aretha Franklin's hometown of Detroit.

Frankin’s signature tune Respect because a civil and women’s rights anthem. Source: 1 NEWS

The Detroit Free Press reports the moment came early in the show last night at Ford Field with Beyonce saying, "We love you" and thanking the ailing 76-year-old for her "beautiful music."

Opening the show, DJ Khaled got the crowd excited when he played one of Franklin's biggest hits, Respect.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala - Show at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/WireImage)
Aretha Franklin performs on stage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation November 2017. Source: Getty

A person close to Franklin, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that the singer is seriously ill. 

Fans and friends, including Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott, have offered prayers and well wishes to the soul singer.

Aretha Franklin and Beyonce. Source: Associated Press
Associated Press
Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, who joined with brother-in-law Bret Hart to form one of the top tag teams in the 1980s with the WWE, has died. He was 63.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Neidhart fell at home, hit his head and "succumbed to his injury" on Monday in Wesley Chapel, Florida. No foul play was suspected.

Neidhart's daughter, known as Natalya, wrestles for the WWE and is a former women's champion. Neidhart made appearances with his daughter on the WWE reality series "Total Divas."

"My dad was always a fighter," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Neidhart, Bret "Hitman" Hart and manager Jimmy "The Mouth of the South" Hart made up the Hart Foundation stable in the 1980s and 1990s, and the tag team won two WWE championships.

"What a great run we had. I couldn't believe how it took off," Jimmy Hart told The Associated Press. "But the reason why was, Neidhart was such a great character back then. Bret was more cool, the girls loved him. Neidhart and myself were kind of the evil twins."

Neidhart married Bret Hart's sister, Ellie, and became part of the famed family wrestling dynasty in Canada. Stu Hart trained his sons, including Bret and former WWE star Owen Hart, as well as Neidhart in the 1970s. Neidhart started his pro wrestling career in Stu Hart's

Stampede Wrestling promotion and eventually signed with the WWE in 1985.

Hart posted a picture on social media of himself with Neidhart and the WWE tag team belts around their waists with the caption, "Stunned and saddened. I just don't have the words right now."

Neidhart wrestled mostly for WWE from 1985 to 1997 and was known for his pink and black gear, maniacal laugh and goatee.
Ross Hart, his brother-in-law and a former pro wrestler, told The Associated Press that Neidhart suffered from Alzheimer's disease and it was believed he suffered a grand mal seizure on Monday.

"He got up (Monday) morning and went to lower the temperature on the air conditioner and he just collapsed and I think died pretty quickly," Hart said. "I think this was stemming from Alzheimer's, which he'd been battling for some time. It's a struggle he's been going through."

Jimmy Hart said Neidhart seemed in good health when they last saw each other in April on WrestleMania weekend.

"He was witty, he was funny. He seemed sharp as a tack," Hart said.

Neidhart was a shot put star in high school in California in the early 1970s and had brief tryouts for NFL teams before becoming a pro wrestler.

The Hart Foundation started as bad guys in WWE and won their first tag team championship in 1987 with the help of a crooked referee.

They won the tag titles again in 1990 but split up not long after their second reign ended. Bret Hart was the wrestling technician of the team, while Neidhart brought the raw force and power that made them fan favourites later in their run.

As a singles wrestler, Hart would become one of the biggest stars in WWE history and made the promotion's Hall of Fame. Neidhart foundered for most of the 1990s before aligning again with Hart, Owen Hart, Brian Pillman and the British Bulldog to form a new Hart Foundation and become the top faction in WWE.

Hart is the only wrestler from that incarnation still alive.

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart (left) and Bret Hart (right). Source: Instagram
1 NEWS
Ticketmaster will not switch to a face value resale service in New Zealand, despite the company doing so in the UK and Europe.

It is common for event tickets in hot demand to be snapped up by "scalpers" before being listed for sale on various sites minutes later at vastly inflated prices.

"We know that fans are tired of seeing tickets being snapped up just to find them being resold for a profit on secondary websites, so we have taken action," a Ticketmaster UK spokesperson said.

Ticketmaster itself has been operating its own resale operation, taking both the initial sale price, as well as a portion of the scalper's inflated resale price.

Some NZ event promoters are angry Ticketmaster has set up a website allowing people to sell their tickets for inflated prices. Source: 1 NEWS

Public backlash overseas and political scrutiny has led Ticketmaster to close down their 'Get Me In!' and 'Seatwave' ticket resale arms, and they will switch to a system where the maximum price a person can re-sell a ticket for it what they paid for it.

However, the new system will include a 15 per cent booking fee on resales.

A spokesperson for Ticketmaster Australia, which operates the New Zealand arm, confirmed no such system will be rolled out in New Zealand.

"The face value exchange is only rolling out in the UK and Europe," spokesperson Jackie Antas said.

The Irish government last month backed a bill which would ban the resale of tickets for more than face value, and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority is also investigating the secondary ticket sale market while considering legal action against resale outlet Viagogo.

Ticketmaster is an American company owned by Live Nation Entertainment, and the New Zealand arm made about $5.1m in profit in the year to 2017.

Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi has this year said he is interested in combating the practice of ticket scalping, saying "we are working on specific measures to address wheel clamping and ticket scalping/scamming, because we know that these have been left unabated and have been difficult for the increasing number of New Zealanders who have fallen victim in recent years".

"While these improvements may not be directly supporting business, they are supporting consumers."

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.
