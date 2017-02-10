 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Beyonce faces $27m copyright suit by YouTube star's estate

share

Source:

Associated Press

The estate of a late New Orleans YouTube star has filed a NZ$27 million copyright infringement lawsuit against Beyonce over the use of his voice in her song Formation.

Beyonce Knowles is facing a NZ$27 million copyright suit.

Beyonce Knowles is facing a NZ$27 million copyright suit.

Source: AP/Evan Agostini/Invision

The estate of Anthony Barre, who went by the name Messy Mya on YouTube, claims in the lawsuit filed in New Orleans federal court Monday that Barre's voice is featured in the introduction to Formation.

The complaint alleges Barre's estate has received no payment or acknowledgment.

Barre was fatally shot in 2010 but his estate is demanding at least NZ$20 million in damages, royalties.

In addition to Beyonce, the suit names several songwriters, the video's director and companies owned by Warner Music Group.

Representatives for Beyonce and WMG didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pop superstar Beyonce has announced she is pregnant with twins.

Pop superstar Beyonce has announced she is pregnant with twins.

Source: Instagram/Beyonce

Related

North America

Crime and Justice

Pop superstar Beyonce has announced she is pregnant with twins.

Beyonce's pregnancy photo becomes Instagram's most liked post ever

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:32
1
New Zealand won both their matches yesterday against Japan and Samoa in the Challenge Cup.

Watch: 'Nothing brings NZ sports teams together like the haka' - Black Sox unleash rousing haka against Samoa

00:29
2
In a heartfelt speech Liam Malone spoke of his father’s promise to him that he would one day run faster than his friends.

'Thank you dad!' Emotional Liam Malone pays tribute to his father's promise about his future success

3
Beyonce Knowles is facing a NZ$27 million copyright suit.

Beyonce faces $27m copyright suit by YouTube star's estate

00:28
4
Eliza McCartney was all smiles even after a shocking blooper while accepting the Halberg Sporting moment of 2016 award.

Watch: Eliza's all smiles again! Awesome scenes as a giggling McCartney takes home fans choice Halberg

00:41
5
Rio Gold medallist Lisa Carrington won Sportswoman of the Year after being nominated for the award six times prior.

As it happened: Lisa Carrington sweeps all before her to claim Supreme award

00:41
Rio Gold medallist Lisa Carrington won Sportswoman of the Year after being nominated for the award six times prior.

As it happened: Lisa Carrington sweeps all before her to claim Supreme award

The Rio Olympic champion beat out Mahe Drysdale, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke and Liam Malone to take home the award for 2017.

00:32
The Blues coach admits big lock may be replaced at the Blues, but first Umaga needs more information.

All Black Patrick Tuipulotu cleared of doping

After testing positive for banned drugs 1 NEWS can confirm Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu's B test has come back negative.

02:49
The police figures fly in the face of government claims that we're winning with war.

New figures go against government claims, suggest NZ losing war on P

A support group working to educate people about the dangers of P claim the government are losing their battle.


00:20
RAW: Car bursts into flames on central Auckland overpass near harbour bridge

Raw: Raging car fire on Auckland CBD motorway stops rush hour traffic

Thick black smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Northern Motorway overpass above Victoria Park.

01:00
Justice Minister Amy Adams has introduced a process for those convicted prior to the 1986 law change to have their record wiped.

'We are sorry' - Government offers pardons to gay men convicted of homosexual acts

Those convicted before the 1986 law change can apply to have their crimes wiped from their record.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ