Beyonce faces $27m copyright suit by YouTube star's estate

The estate of a late New Orleans YouTube star has filed a NZ$27 million copyright infringement lawsuit against Beyonce over the use of his voice in her song Formation.

Beyonce Knowles is facing a NZ$27 million copyright suit. Source: AP/Evan Agostini/Invision

The estate of Anthony Barre, who went by the name Messy Mya on YouTube, claims in the lawsuit filed in New Orleans federal court Monday that Barre's voice is featured in the introduction to Formation.

The complaint alleges Barre's estate has received no payment or acknowledgment.

Barre was fatally shot in 2010 but his estate is demanding at least NZ$20 million in damages, royalties.

In addition to Beyonce, the suit names several songwriters, the video's director and companies owned by Warner Music Group.

Representatives for Beyonce and WMG didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.