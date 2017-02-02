Beyonce announces she's pregnant with twins: 'We've been blessed two times over'

Pop superstar Beyonce has announced via Instagram that she is pregnant with twins.

The 35-year-old posted a photo revealing her burgeoning stomach, wearing just underwear and a veil surrounded by flowers.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over," the caption read.

"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."