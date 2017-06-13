 

Beyonce and Jay-Z welcome twins - reports

AAP

US singer Beyonce has given birth to twins in Los Angeles, several celebrity news websites are reporting.

Queen B is taking home birth to a whole new level.

Source: 1 NEWS

Beyonce, 35, and rapper and music producer Jay Z, already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

E! News, citing multiple unidentified sources today, reported the birth and that Jay Z and Blue Ivy were seen at a Los Angeles area hospital on Thursday.

US Weekly, also citing multiple unidentified sources, reported that the couple welcomed twins earlier this week.

"Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends," one unidentified source told PEOPLE.

Jack was just starting his interview when Matty burst on to the Breakfast set.
Source: Breakfast

A representative for Beyonce did not respond immediately to a request for comment. The celebrity news websites did not provide additional details, such as the date and time the twins were born or the sex of the infants.

Beyonce, one of the most powerful women in the music business, announced the pregnancy on her Instagram account in February along with an image of her posed in lingerie and caressing a noticeable baby bump.

The announcement got more than eight million "likes" in the first 24 hours to become the "most-liked" Instagram ever.

The birth of Blue Ivy caused a paparazzi storm in 2012, with New York's Lenox Hill hospital shutting down part of its maternity wing to accommodate music's royal couple.

