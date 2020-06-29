TODAY |

Beyoncé tells black voters to vote like their lives depend on it in US Presidential election

Source:  Associated Press

Beyoncé used her platform today while accepting the BET humanitarian award to relay a direct appeal to viewers: Go vote.

Beyonce accepts the humanitarian award during the BET Awards. Source: Associated Press

“Your voices are being heard and you’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain,” said the superstar singer at the BET Awards, which celebrated its 20 years of highlighting excellence in Black-led entertainment.

But the ceremony, filmed virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, kept much of its focus on topics such as systematic racism and equal rights.

Beyoncé was honored for her philanthropic work and relief efforts during the Covid-19 crisis. She said voting in the upcoming election was the way to end a “racist and unequal system” in America.

“I’m encouraging you to take action,” she said following an introduction by former first lady Michelle Obama.

The singer dedicated her award to the Black Lives Matter movement, and encouraged activists to continue to push forward.

“We have to vote like our lives depend on it, because it does,” she said.

