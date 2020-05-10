Beyoncé sets up mobile coronavirus testing site in her hometown, Houston

Beyoncé thanked her mother Tina Knowles Lawson for her "vision" as they set up mobile coronavirus testing in their hometown.

Beyoncé. Source: Bang Showbiz

The Single Ladies hitmaker took to Instagram to share photographs from a mobile testing site for the virus that will be trialled around her hometown of Houston, Texas.

She wrote on Instagram: "Seeing my hometown do their part and get tested today brought me so much joy. ... H-Town, I love y'all ... Special thanks to ... my mother @mstinalawson for this incredible vision. To Mrs. Kim Gagne & team. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee & staff. UMMC, Mathew 25 Ministries, Procter & Gamble, TWC Logistics Core, H-E-B, HPD, HISD, Kappa Alpha Psi, A-Rocket Moving & Storage, Frenchy's Chicken, MAJIC 102.1, KTSU 90.9, 97.9 The Box - DJ Kiotti and Paul Wall. (sic)"

It comes after Tina revealed that Beyonce's family have all been tested for Covid-19 and as a result, they were hoping to get together to celebrate Mother's Day this weekend.

Tina shared: "We all got tested. We've gotten the results back and everybody is okay so I hope that we can get together this Mother's Day and have dinner together. I can actually touch them, for real."

And Beyonce's charity is donating US$6 million (NZ$9.77 million) to mental health wellness amidst the pandemic.