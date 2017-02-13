 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Beyoncé reveals emergency c-section during birth of twins

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Music

Beyoncé has revealed she had an emergency caesarean section when she delivered her twins.

The singer, in a series of essays in September's Vogue magazine, said she was 99kg and was swollen from toxemia. The 36-year-old said the twins spent many weeks in intensive care and her husband, Jay-Z, was "a strong support system".

She said she put pressure on herself to lose weight in the three months after the birth of her first child. But after the twins, she approached things differently.

Beyoncé said she has a "little mommy pouch" and she's in no rush to get rid of it.

She said it's important for her to help open doors for younger artists. Her photo is the first Vogue cover to be shot by an African-American photographer.

The fifty-ninth Grammys were all about two megastars: Adele and Beyonce.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:23

New Zealand is 'not immune' to fake news, says Jacinda Ardern, after Judith Collins' controversial tweet
2

Dad sent caring final text to daughter before collapsing and dying at half-time of football match in Wellington
3

Watch: Paula Bennett on going grey, her weight loss surgery and infamous 'zip it sweetie' comment to Jacinda Ardern

4

Diamond disappears from engagement ring but no cover under warranty - 'I just think we've been unfairly treated'

5

'Blood curdling' screams stop witnesses as cows attack jogger and rescuer in Auckland park
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Pink cancels another Aussie show due to illness

David Hasselhoff reveals he put off proposing because of age gap worry
FILE- In this Sept. 15, 2014 file photo, arrives at the 2014 PALEYFEST Fall TV Previews - "The Facts of Life" Reunion in Beverly Hills, Calif. A spokesman for Rae, who played a wise and caring housemother to a brood of teenage girls on the long-running sitcom "The Facts of Life," says the actress has died. She was 92. Spokesman Harlan Boll said Rae died Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, at her Los Angeles home. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Facts of Life star Charlotte Rae dies at 92
A visitor poses at the legendary music festival in Wacken, northern Germany, Wednesday, Aug.1, 2018.

Two men escape from German nursing home to attend heavy metal festival

Meet NZ's Rubik's Cube wizard whose talent takes him around the globe

1 NEWS
Topics
Entertainment

Remember the Rubik's Cube? Well, it's still around, and those smart enough to solve it are getting faster and faster.

In fact, New Zealand's fastest "cuber" has solved it in about the same time it takes television pictures to leave a studio and arrive in your lounge.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe went to check it out in the puzzling video above.

Oliver Jenks’ fast hands have seen him excel at more than one pursuit. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
Entertainment
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
06:25
Shauni and Shane have been at logger-heads with Michael Hill over their lifetime diamond guarantee.

Diamond disappears from engagement ring but no cover under warranty - 'I just think we've been unfairly treated'

Twenty people dead after vintage plane crashes in Swiss Alps

Watch: Paula Bennett on going grey, her weight loss surgery and infamous 'zip it sweetie' comment to Jacinda Ardern

It’s going to be a bit of a spring feel over the next couple of days with temperatures warming up

Donald Trump's man in Wellington says up to 40 per cent of Kiwis tell him 'I love your guy'

Listen to the magical sound of bells ringing in Waitomo Caves

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Music

When you're a group of international artists travelling the world playing your instruments you'd be wanting to hit all the big venues right?

The stadiums, arenas and of course the Waitomo Caves.

One group of musicians has come all the way from New York to play their very special instruments in a very unique spot.

Listen to the stunning bell ringing display in the video above.

A group of musicians have come all the way from New York to play their very special instruments in a very unique spot. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Music