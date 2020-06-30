Beyoncé 'praying for new beginnings' in 2021

Beyoncé is "praying for new beginnings" in 2021.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Crazy In Love hitmaker reflected on the past 12 months, admitting it "divided us" but says it has also meant that people were "united by humanity" too.

She wrote on Instagram: "Cheers to a New Year Beyhive!!

"2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity. As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honour yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective."

Meanwhile, Beyoncé previously revealed her charity is donating $500,000 to those who are at risk of eviction owing to the current coronavirus pandemic.